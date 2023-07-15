Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,478,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 183.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.41.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 113.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

