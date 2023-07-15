Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,317.77 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,345.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,264.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $969.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

