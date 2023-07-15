Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $396.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

