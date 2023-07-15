Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

