Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,440. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.