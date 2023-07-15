Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.94 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Entegris by 341.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Entegris by 103.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 4.3 %

Entegris stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,382.00 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

