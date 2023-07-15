Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

