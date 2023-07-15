Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $340,834.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,046,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,430,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

