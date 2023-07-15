Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.25 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 143,658 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its position in Flowers Foods by 95.4% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Flowers Foods by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $5,314,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.