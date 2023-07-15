Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $68.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.