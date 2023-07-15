Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $65,774,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $63,088,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.06, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

