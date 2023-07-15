Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

SPSC opened at $189.66 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

