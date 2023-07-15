Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.