Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $204,821.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,394,410.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

