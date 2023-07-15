Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,383,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $180,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

