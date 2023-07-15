Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $4.24 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,033,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 132,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after acquiring an additional 114,114 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,843,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,843,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,796.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,159. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

