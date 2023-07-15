Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

