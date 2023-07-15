Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,852 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($73.63) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

CCEP stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

