Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,857 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

