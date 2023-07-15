Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,692 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,210 shares of company stock worth $24,711,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

