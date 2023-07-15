Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,913 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,716,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE EPR opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

