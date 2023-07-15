Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

TTC opened at $103.95 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.19 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

