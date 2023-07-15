Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 71.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30, a PEG ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

