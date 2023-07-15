Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 44.2% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Trading Down 0.0 %

LDOS opened at $89.83 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.