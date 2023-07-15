Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after buying an additional 583,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

NYSE SWK opened at $96.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

