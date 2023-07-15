Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

