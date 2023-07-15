Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $266.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.49. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

