Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,984 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $561,659,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71,233 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

