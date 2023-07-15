Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,384 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $86.92 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

