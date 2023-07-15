Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,285 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

