Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,817 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.