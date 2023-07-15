Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 282,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000.

Elme Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

ELME stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.97. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elme Communities Company Profile

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

