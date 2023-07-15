Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Loews by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,831,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,140,000 after acquiring an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,569,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,101,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,288,000 after buying an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Loews by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,404,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.