Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,484,000 after purchasing an additional 757,999 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,140,000 after purchasing an additional 106,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.68 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

