B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214,386 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.93.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTG shares. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

About B2Gold



B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

