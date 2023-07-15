BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in BCE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in BCE by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. BCE’s payout ratio is 137.09%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

