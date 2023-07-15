BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Position Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,878,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 228,811 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

