Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1,257.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

