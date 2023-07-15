BMO Capital Markets Increases Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$2.15

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

CJR.B opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$315.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$4.06.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

