Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after acquiring an additional 273,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $113.28 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,845 shares of company stock worth $13,604,637 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.