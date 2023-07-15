Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.7% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

