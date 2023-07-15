C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 221,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 82,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

