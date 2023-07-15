Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $129,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

