Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,207 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

