Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVE opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

