Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 640,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,782 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.78. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -19.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

Centerra Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.