CIBC Increases Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$2.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

