Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 7,826 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.