Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

