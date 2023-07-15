Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CJR.B. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

TSE CJR.B opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$4.06. The company has a market cap of C$315.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

